Tradition of Caring 2022: The Teddy Bear Den

Imagine being pregnant and not knowing how you are going to afford the prenatal visits; how you’re going to pay for all those things babies need, such as diapers, formula, a car seat; and then pile on your worries about the baby’s health and your own. As Executive Director of the Teddy Bear Den, Sandy Lown sees women with those worries every day. And AJ Kling remembers how relieved she felt when she found the Teddy Bear Den during her pregnancy. She’s here today with her son, which is also appropriately nicknamed AJ. They’re here to explain how the Teddy Bear Den has been making a difference for families like the Klings for more than 25 years.

The Teddy Bear Den is always overwhelmed by the generosity of our community, but they can’t continue their efforts to grow healthier babies and a healthier community without your support. You can find out more about how to be a sponsor on their website at teddybearden.org or by calling 605-335-2730. The Teddy Bear Den is also looking for passionate volunteers, as well as monetary gifts to support their efforts. If you are a woman in need, the Teddy Bear Den is Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 1 PM.