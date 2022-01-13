Tradition of Caring 2022: The Compass Center

Every 9 seconds a woman is abused. That’s 96-hundred women who fall victim to domestic violence nationwide, but while that number is astonishing that means that they are not alone in the fight. We’re being joined by Michelle Trent Executive Director of the Compass Center. Michelle is joining us in studio to explain how The Compass Center is working to lessen the struggle that victims of sexual assault and domestic violence face. They’re also working to stop a cycle of violence that has lasted more than 45 years.

You can help end the battle of domestic violence and sexual assault today. To get involved you can contact the Compass Center at 605-339-0116. You can also learn more on how you can help the organization online at thecompasscenter.org.