Tradition of Caring 2022: Lifeways

Here are some startling facts:

The U.S. currently has one of the highest rates of substance use and substance use disorders, or SUD, in the world.

Americans account for approximately 4 percent of the world’s population and 27 percent of the world’s drug overdose deaths.

90% of people with a substance use disorder began using drugs and alcohol before the age of 18.

It’s numbers like that that fuel the mission of Lifeways, a nonprofit adolescent substance abuse prevention, early intervention, and intensive outpatient treatment agency in Rapid City. Age matters when it comes to reducing the numbers and no one knows that better than Michele Brink-Gluhosky, who is the organization’s executive director and she is joining us through Zoom. She’s joining us to tell us more about Lifeways’ efforts and how you can help in their efforts to prevent kids from using and abusing alcohol and drugs.

Lifeways’ addiction and prevention counselors have worked in the middle and high schools alongside teachers and administrators for over 17 years. They impact over 7,000 youth every year providing them with valuable tools to live healthy, productive lives. If you’d like to know more you can reach them by phone at 605-716-6555 or reach out online at lifeways.us. Lifeways offers services in prevention, intervention, and intensive outpatient treatment and empowers youth to be substance free.