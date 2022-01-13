Tradition of Caring 2022: Bread Break

2 couples. Their personal vehicles. A single provider. A single recipient. A single red cooler. And one very skeptical pastor. That’s how it all started with Bread Break of Sioux Falls. Yet as Bread Break Board member, John Nordlie knows even the simplest of ideas can have a huge impact on a community. Like all non-profits in KELOLABD Bread Break took a hit when the pandemic began, but it hasn’t taken them long to re-group and ramp-up to their pre-COVID levels of helping provide unneeded food to those in need.

You can support Bread Break’s mission by donating your time, money or food stuffs, if you are a business with products that otherwise would go to waste. If you’d like to help, give them a call at 605-261-5396. You can also find out more about Bread Break’s impact online at breadbreak.org.