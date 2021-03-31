Tradition of Caring 2021: White Buffalo Calf Women Society

Women have traditionally held high status in the Lakota culture, in part because of the role of a female culture hero who, as the story is told, gave the Lakota people seven sacred rights, including the peace pipe. She is known as Pte’ San Win, the White Buffalo Calf Woman.



It is her importance to the tribe that planted the seed for a modern-day honoring of women: the White Buffalo Calf Woman Society. Executive Director, Lindsey Compton, joins us today via zoom. She tells us more about the organization as well as how they are being guided by Pte’ San Win’s example to empower their community to end violence on the Rosebud Reservation.

White Buffalo Calf Woman Society is a 2021 Avera Tradition of Caring Grant Recipient located in Mission, South Dakota. You can reach them by phone of you’d like to help or need help at 605-856-2317. You can also find the organizations wish list and make a financial donation online at WBCWS.org.