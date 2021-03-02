Tradition of Caring 2021: Volunteers of America, Dakotas

Forty-four years ago, a group in Aberdeen founded the non-profit Safe Harbor. Started by volunteers the organization was initially just a phone service to provide information to women. Yet, it wasn't long before those volunteers realized that there was a critical need in the area for shelter for women in crisis. Today, Safe Harbor serves women, men and children by providing them with the resources they need to make positive changes in their lives.

As the Executive Director, Gina Karst has seen firsthand the difference the organization has made in countless lives. She tells us more about how Safe Harbor's mission has grown over the years and how you can help support its efforts well into the future.

Safe Harbor offers shelter and hope amidst the storm of troubled lives. You can get help for yourself or help support their mission through their website at safeharborSD.org. Don't forget the toll-free help line is available 24-7 by calling 1-888-290-2935. If you'd like to become a volunteer or purchase something for their wish list, the number to call is 605-226-1212. Safe Harbor is a recipient of a 2021 Avera Tradition of Caring grant.