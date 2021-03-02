Tradition of Caring 2021: Volunteers of America, Dakotas

Rebecca Deelstra, is the organization’s Managing Director and Sarah Hanson is Volunteers of America, Dakotas’ Director. They’re here to tell us more about how the non-profit’s programs and staff impact nearly 10,000 people in our community every year.
Volunteers of America, Dakotas works with the most vulnerable people in the Dakotas, helping them rebuild whole lives, reach their potential, and become productive members of our communities. You can help them change lives and impact our community by working, volunteering or donating to VOA, Dakotas. Contact them by phone at 605-344-1414 and online at voa-dakotas.org. As a 2021 Avera Tradition of Caring Recipient, they focus on bringing higher levels of care and safety through safe, nurturing environments where individuals and families become healthy and self-sufficient.