Tradition of Caring 2021: River City Domestic Violence

From police who answer the calls for help, to the shelters that house them, the stories of domestic abuse and its victims have become disturbingly common. The number of reported cases have take double-digit leaps in just the last decade across South Dakota. Thankfully, there are places in the state where the victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse can turn for help.



Maggie Jensen represents the River City Domestic Violence Center in Yankton, South Dakota.



It is an organization that is dedicated to breaking the cycle of these traumas in the Yankton community through survivor empowerment, advocacy, education, awareness and social change.

The staff and volunteers at the River City Domestic Violence Center believe in the voices of survivors; they believe children have the right to be safe and live without the fear of domestic violence; and they believe the cycle of domestic violence can be broken through community education, empowerment and survivor advocacy. You can help them by making a donation or volunteering. The number to call is 605-665-4811 or contact them online at RiverCityDomesticViolenceCenter.com.