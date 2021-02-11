Tradition of Caring 2021: River Cities Public Transit

Getting around from here to there is something many of us take for granted. After all, there’s usually a car in the garage, a taxi company nearby, or even a ride sharing service available, right?



Only as our next guests knows if you are a person with disabilities, are elderly, have a low income and live in the rural counties of central South Dakota, it’s not as easy as all that. Ron Baumgart and Jess Marlow are with the non-profit River Cities Public Transit.



Together they work to help under-served people in 11 South Dakota counties get those rides from here to there, at a reduced cost to those involved. They’re here today to explain how it works and, more importantly, how you can help.

River Cities Public Transit’s headquarters are located in Pierre at 1600 East Dakota Avenue, You can reach them by phone at 605-945-2360 or online at rcptransit.com.

The organization also has an office in Sioux Falls located at 700 east 52nd street North. The toll-free number to call is 877-587-5776. River Cities Public Transit is committed to providing safe, reliable and courteous public transportation to people in the communities they serve. You can support their efforts by making a donation online.