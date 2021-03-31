Tradition of Caring 2021: Pathfinder Center

It’s an unfortunate reality that every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide – including right here in South Dakota. It can happen in any community and victims can be any age, race, gender, or nationality. Traffickers often use violence, manipulation, or false promises of well-paying jobs or romantic relationships to lure victims into trafficking situations.



Lisa Heth, the Executive Director of the Pathfinder Center in central South Dakota which is a project of Wiconi Wakokiya, joins us to tell us more about her organization’s mission and the ways you can support them in their efforts.

The Pathfinder Center is a 2021 Avera Tradition of Caring Grant Recipients. You can find out more about the tools to help combat human trafficking of Native women and girls by calling them at 605-245-2471. You can find a needs list and how to donate online at pathfindercenter.org.