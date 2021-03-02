Tradition of Caring 2021: Mitchell Area Safehouse

An unfortunate reality of the times we’re living in is that violence against victims doesn’t come in one form. It may be at the hands of a stranger, it may be from someone close to the victim: A husband, boyfriend or father. Even a wife, girlfriend or mother. While you may be quick to ask, “Why don’t they just leave?” Too often, as our next guests know, it’s rarely as simple as that.



Nancy Wietgrefe is the Executive Director and Ashley Hobbs is the Development Director for the Mitchell Area Safehouse. They tell us more about the organization’s efforts to provide a safe and empowering environment for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Mitchell Area Safehouse is proud to provide emergency and crisis advocacy services for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. You can call their 24-hour crisis hotline at 605-996-4440. Or find out more about how you can help them in their mission by going to their website MitchellAreaSafehouse.org. The Mitchell Area Safehouse is a recipient of a 2021 Avera Tradition of Caring grant.