During this time when many individuals and families are experiencing challenges, the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls is an one-stop shop to ease the access to resources that can meet the need.
Janet Kittams is the CEO of the Helpline Center which provides statewide access to 211–a simple phone number design to make getting help easier.
She tells us more about the efforts of her organization and how the original vision has grown.
Tradition of Caring 2021: Helpline Center
