Tradition of Caring 2021: Helpline Center

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

During this time when many individuals and families are experiencing challenges, the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls is an one-stop shop to ease the access to resources that can meet the need.

Janet Kittams is the CEO of the Helpline Center which provides statewide access to 211–a simple phone number design to make getting help easier.

She tells us more about the efforts of her organization and how the original vision has grown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 