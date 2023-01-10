If you’re a parent or a childcare provider, you’ve probably seen a lot of toys go in and out of a child’s life. Some are sentimental like a teddy bear. Others are educational, like that shape-sorting ball our kids spent hours with.



Analis Coscioni is the executive director of the Toy Lending Library of South Dakota. And Carla Konrad is a board member with the organization.



They’ve come up with an ingenious way to teach kids about other countries through toys.

The Toy Lending Library of South Dakota invites you to share toys and stories from countries around the world to help them build more international toy boxes.

Examples of toys from Brazil, Mexico and The United States of America