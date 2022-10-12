There is a strong connection between the practice of play and the emotional and cognitive development of the brain. That’s exactly why one local organization makes it their mission to get toys into the hands of kids.



Anelis Coscioni is the Executive Director of the Toy Lending Library of South Dakota and Fernanda Fodness is a volunteer with the organization. They stopped by today to tell us more about the organization and in particular how we can support the organization through accessible toys.

Behind the scenes with Anelis Coscioni, Fernanda Fodness and Carla Konrad with Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set