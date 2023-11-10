The veteran population is twice as likely to become homeless, and 20% of males who are homeless are veterans. And that’s where the Veterans Community Project is here to help. KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson visited the Veteran’s Community Project, Sioux Falls’s new development, where they already have their first three residents moved in. The best news is that the organization is building more homes as you read this article. While at the site, Ashley met up with Alicia Grove, Development Director for the Veteran’s Community Project Sioux Falls. Alica took Ashley inside one of the tiny homes to see what they’re like to live in, and it was nothing short of incredible. See the full tour in the video above.