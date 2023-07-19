We don’t know about you, but one of our favorite things to do on the weekend is to take a tour of new homes in the area. It’s a great way to get inspiration for your own home or get the inspiration you need to finally move if your current home just isn’t the right fit any longer. That’s why next weekend’s Tour of Staged Homes, hosted by The Experience Real Estate Team, should be on your To-Do list July 27 through the 29th.

Kory Davis the owner/realtor with The Experience Real Estate. He and his team of real estate professionals have been busy staging 10 homes in the area for next weekend’s big event.

He dropped by to fill us in on what to expect on the Tour of Staged Homes and how you could be one of the lucky winners of the more than $10,000 in prizes they will be giving away.

Whether you want to buy, sell, or rent your next home let the experts at The Experience Real Estate help you get exactly what you’re looking for. Just give them a call at 605-940-5544. You can also see a full selection of listings on their website at theexperiencerealestate.com.

And don’t forget to mark your calendar for next weekend’s Tour of Staged Homes Thursday, July 27th through Saturday, July 29th. The homes will be open from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday and Friday and from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Saturday. There’s still time to register for this event. If you register online at theexperiencerealestate.com and attend the Tour of Stages Homes, you will be eligible to win $10,000 in furniture from the Experience Furniture. Also, don’t forget to fill out a slip at each of the staged homes for your chance to win one of furniture pieces to be given away from each staged home.