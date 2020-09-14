Tour more than 60 homes at Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire’s Fall parade of homes

With more than 60 homes to tour during this weekend’s Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire event, it’s smart to make a plan before heading out.

Homes being featured in the Fall Parade of Homes range in sale process from $200,00 to well over $1 million. They are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, Lennox, Tea, Worthing and Wentworth, South Dakota. The 2020 Fall Parade of Homes is presented by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire. If you have a question, you can call 605-361-8322 to find out more. You can also find more information on their website hbasiouxempire.com. A free guide to the Fall Parade of Homes is available at all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee Locations

