Tour Alex Halbach’s McKennan Park home (including his new wine cellar!)

We’re giving you another peek inside a Sioux Falls home in case you are getting tired of staring at the four walls of your own home lately. Have you ever started a project only to see that project turn into another project…and then another? That is exactly what happened to Alex Halbach when a simple kitchen remodel resulted in a 2 year renovation where he actually lifted the house off its foundation. And it didn’t end there, we are taking you on a tour of Alex’s house – including his never-before-seen wine cellar.
You can see more of the photos of Alex’s renovation on his facebook page here.