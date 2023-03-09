Last week, we told you all about East River Electric Cooperative’s Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest which aims to shine a spotlight on some of the people who are working behind-the-scenes and making a difference in their communities. It’s time to check in with two of the nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest that is being held by your local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory.



Patrick Harrington joined us from Armour, South Dakota where he works as the Douglas County Emergency Manager. Patrick is a member of the Douglas Electric Cooperative. We were also joined by Aaron Grubb, who joined us from DeSmet where he works for the Kingsburg Electric Cooperative.



Both Patrick and Aaron are nominees in the Who Powers You Contest for making a difference in their communities. We found out more about how they’re doing that and why.

Don’t forget, there is still time to nominate someone for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest. But you’d better hurry because you only have until April 7th to get your nomination in. To find out more, go to the website at WhoPowersYouContest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.