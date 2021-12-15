Tom Berger, Farm Bureau Financial Services community involvement

Don’t let the name mislead you: Farm Bureau Financial Services agents don’t just serve KELOLAND farmers and ranchers. Farm Bureau agents build relationships with people from all walks of life to help them protect what matters most and prepare for the future. And as we found out on a recent visit to Tom Berger, a Farm Bureau Financial Services agent in the Black Hills, his agency is about more than insurance, more than products, more than the bricks and mortar that make up his offices. He is truly working to support his entire community, not just your family, your home, your future–but also the non-profit organizations that help build strong communities, too.

Tom Berger and Farm Bureau Financial Services offers a wide range of insurance and financial products including: auto insurance, home insurance, life insurance, business insurance, farm and ranch insurance, financial planning services, investment planning, annuities, estate planning, college funding options and retirement planning. With offices in Rapid City and Hot Springs, your quote is just a phone call away at 605-348-3470. You can also request a quote online at tomberger.fbfsagents.com.

And don’t forget Tom’s Quote for a Cause program which benefits local non-profits in both Rapid City and Hot Springs. Giving back to your community is easier than ever. For every quote Tom runs or every referral of a friend or family member that he receives, all you need to do is mention Quotes for A Cause until January 31st 2022, he will donate $25, up to $2000, to The Abbott House in Rapid City.