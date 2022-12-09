“Oh, come all ye faithful! Joyful and triumphant!” ‘Tis the season to hear some of your favorite holiday classics. And what better way to celebrate the season than with our friends from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra? We were joined by South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Assistant Conductor, Thomas Fortner, and Peter Tuff, the Orchestra’s Operations Director.

They stopped in to fill us in on how we can get in the spirit with a healthy dose of holiday cheer that you are sure to find at the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s annual ‘Tis The Season concert this weekend.

Making a donation to the South Dakota Symphony in the name of someone on your holiday gift list is a great way to show your support for the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Your tax-deductible gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. You can also support the symphony by purchasing season tickets as a gift for yourself, or someone you know who would love the music of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Season tickets are available through the Washington Pavilion Box Office and online at SDSymphony.org.