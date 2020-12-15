‘Tis the season that families and friends would typically be gathering to share food and gifts. Only with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, this year will be different.



Only that doesn’t mean it can’t be extra special. For those staying in and keeping those gatherings small, creating new traditions in a must. Stacey Sorlien with the South Dakota Producers Council is joining us today with some great ideas for how to make pork the centerpiece of your new traditions.

If you’re ready to Ham It Up for the Holidays, you’ll find some great recipe ideas for the big dinner and what to to do with the leftovers, by visiting SDPPC.org/recipes. The South Dakota Pork Producers Council office in Sioux Falls is open with regular hours again. You’ll find them at their location at 4615 West Homefield Drive in Sioux Falls from 8until 5 weekdays. You can also reach them by phone at 605-332-1600 or online at SDPork.org.