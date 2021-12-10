‘Tis the Season to celebrate with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

This weekend, you have a unique opportunity to ring in the holidays with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Mixing Christmas favorites with the magic of Broadway, this celebrated tradition is perfect for the whole family! From the classics to contemporary, as well as a holiday sing-along, it’s not Christmas until you’ve experienced ‘Tis the Season!



Assistant Conductor, Thomas Fortner is joining us today, along with one of the concert’s featured soloists, Andrea Ross.



They’re here to tell us what makes this annual concert such a special part of the holidays and we’re also going to get a sampling of what you will hear if you are in the audience this weekend.

You can celebrate Christmas with the symphony Saturday night or Sunday afternoon. Either performance is sure to fill you with Christmas cheer. Saturday night’s performance begins at 7:30 PM and Sunday will feature a special matinee performance at 2:30 PM. Tickets are still available for both concerts at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. However, if you’re hoping to catch the Saturday night performance you’d better hurry because the concert is nearly sold out. There are more seats available for Sunday’s matinee, but those seats are going fast as well. To purchase tickets, you can go online to SDsymphony.org or call the box office at 605-367-6000.



This centennial season features music from various South Dakota artists, world premieres and thrilling symphonic masterworks including a 100th birthday celebration finale. You can support their efforts by making a donation, as your gift is critical for continuing orchestra concerts, music education programs and impactful community building programs. Visit SDsymphony.org to learn more.