‘Tis the Season for music from the South Dakota Symphony

It’s the most wonderful time of the year—to reap the health benefits of your favorite holiday music. Studies show that listening to music has all kinds of positive effects on your body and mind, and your favorite holiday music can be especially beneficial during what is often a busy, stressful time–especially this year.

Jennifer Teisinger is the Executive Director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and she joins us with details on this weekend’s ” ‘Tis the Season” concert which is one of the symphony’s most popular events of the year. So start making plans now to spend Christmas with the symphony.

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra continues to carefully consider your health and safety as it returns to public performances. Precautions are being taken and there is a limited availability of tickets for this weekend’s performances. You can purchase yours online at the Symphony’s website SDsymphony.org. This weekend’s events begin with an Open Rehearsal on Saturday, December 12 at one o’clock. That rehearsal will feature the music being prepared for the night’s Christmas With the Symphony Concert at 7:30 PM. Both events will be held at the Washington Pavilion. There is also a performance of ‘Tis the Season on Sunday, December 13th at 2:30 PM.