There’s something undeniably magical about the holiday season. It’s a time of year filled with traditions, warmth, and a sense of joy that is all around us. While many things help create the holiday spirit, one often overlooked element that plays a crucial role in the seasonal mood is music.



Thomas Fortner is the assistant conductor with the South Dakota Symphony orchestra and joining him were soprano, Alfreda Burke, and tenor, Rodrick Dixon. Both of whom are featured soloists during this weekend’s performances.



The theme is ‘Tis the Season and we know the concert has become a popular tradition for many people in KELOLAND as a way to officially launch their holiday celebration each year.

