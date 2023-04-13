If you’ve got a pup at home you know that while they love to run and play, there is nothing they love more than getting a little messy in water and mud. While it’s adorable to see Fido splash and romp through the mud, the wet dog smell and muddy paw prints feel like it’ll be there forever once you’re home. Owner of Lucky Pup Adventures, Morgan Weber, joined us to show us how we can mitigate those paw prints on our floors and give us a few pointers on how to get the wet dog smell out of our homes.