How does a request for a buffalo mug lead to an entire handmade menagerie of animals from buffalo, to moose, wolf, bear and dozens of others? The artisan behind Dakota Stoneware, Dave Huebner, shares the story behind his creations and shows us how to make a creature you are not likely to run into in the wilds of South Dakota, at least we hope not because we are making a dragon.

If you’d like to get your hands some of Dave’s creations for yourself, his website is dakotastoneware.com