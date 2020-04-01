Tips to avoid scams during coronavirus pandemic

Across the Table with Ashley Ballou-Bonnema For many of us, social distancing, self-isolation, and fears about the potential risk of developing a sometimes deadly respiratory illness are new. Yet for the woman we are sitting down Across the Table With, that threat is a way of life. Ashley Ballou-Bonnema has been living with Cycstic Fibrosis all her life. I recently sat […]

School closures: One principal’s perspective on remote learning As students and teachers across KELOLAND enter a third week of remote learning, most of those involved are settling into a new normal routine which could last the rest of the year. And while we parents are still trying to navigate the communications between our kids and their teachers, there is one person you might […]

Remote learning insight and tips from a high school teacher Xavier Pastrano is a high school teacher and a parent. We recently sat down with him to chat over zoom to see how his experience went during his first week and to learn a few tips to share with all of you that he has learned in the process.

Tips for safe grocery shopping during COVID-19 Mary Michaels is a Public Health Prevention Coordinator with the City of Sioux Falls. She’s joining us today to share how we can be safe and healthy while navigating through the grocery store to get the items we need during this time.

What to expect when expecting during the coronavirus pandemic: An Avera OBGYN explains Although pregnant women do not appear to be at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 or suffering severe sickness—based on observations from China—many women who are expecting understandably have questions and concerns. Ashley Thompson recently spoke with Avera Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Dr. Kimberly McKay, about what mothers-to-be need to know now and what they can expect […]

How to sew Avera’s recommended fabric face mask If you’ve been following the spread of the novel coronavirus as it makes it way across the country, you’ve probably also heard about the growing concerns over shortages of protective face masks for medical personnel and anyone who has become infected by the virus. Many people are hoping to help the situation by putting together […]

Service projects you can do while social distancing We all want to come together to help KELOLAND organizations and businesses during COVID-19, but it takes a little bit of creativity to give back in the midst of social distancing. Thankfully, there are still plenty of ways to serve from afar. Anthony Pizer, a financial advisor who is very familiar with the volunteer scene […]

COVID-19: A Sanford pediatric infectious disease doctor answers your questions Experts are still learning about the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Which is why we partnered with Sanford Health to get answers for the questions you have about the virus and the best ways to protect yourself and your family. Dr. Santiago Lopez is a pediatric infectious disease specialist who commonly works to cure infections […]

What is Reemployement Assistance and who is eligible? With more and more area businesses closing due to COVID-19, many are left wondering how they will pay their bills. While it doesn’t reverse the economic impacts of the coronavirus, Reemployment Assistance can help bridge some of the financial gaps. I recently sat down, virtually, with Brent Thompson, the executive director of East River Legal Services, […]