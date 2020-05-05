Tips to avoid quarantine weight gain Cuong Strong Nguyen is a certified fitness trainer and fitness nutrition specialist. He’s here to share tips on how you can add getting active back into your routine and reach your health goals even if you are stuck at home.

The value of self-care as we struggle to survive a pandemic As the number of cases of COVID-19 increase, so does the associated anxiety. For the general public, the mental health effects of COVID-19 are as important to address as are the physical health effects. As a therapist with Back to Basics Counseling, Deb McClintock knows that for the one in five people who already have […]

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer shares the pandemic through images Photojournalists including KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard, ventures out to bring the images of the changing pandemic back to us. Kevin is joining us on set today to talk a bit about his experiences over the past six weeks and share with us a very special video he has put together that tells the […]

At-home nail care tips to use during the pandemic Body and Soul owner, Bobbi Clayton, shares expert advice on how we can treat ourselves to some self-care at home, so our nails don’t have to suffer until our next manicure appointment.

Sanford POWER finds innovative ways to continue training virtually during the pandemic Even in the midst of social distancing, Sanford POWER is still offering sports and activity-specific training that incorporates the latest in strength development, speed, agility, plyometrics and explosive power. They’re among those thinking and training “outside the box” to ensure both safety and effectiveness when training you or your student athlete.This is your opportunity to […]

Presentation is key: How to add zip to your zoom It’s probably safe to say many of you would like to stay in your pajamas, toss your hair on top of your head, and pop right on as the meeting is starting. Only even when working from home, presentation is important. We recently sat down with Certified Image Coach, Treva Graves, to learn more about […]

Uniting to spread light through the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic: Let it Shine SD These days, it’s easy to feel more apart than we do together. Only this Friday night, we are all going to be given the opportunity to come together in support for something we can all agree is a good thing. It’s called, “Let It Shine South Dakota” and it’s organizers say it is an effort […]

Why it’s more important than ever to get active outside: Mayor Tenhaken’s 100 Miles in 100 Days Despite what your dog and some of your friends might think, stay-at-home guidelines aren’t stay-on-the-couch guidelines. In fact, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken wants you to get off the couch. He kicked off a challenge on April 20th for all Sioux Falls residents to walk or run 100 miles in 100 days. And just in […]

Need a boost in your immune system? Try these supplements Darin Vos is the Marketing Coordinator with Sioux Falls Food Co-op. He’s here to show us a few of the supplements that may help keep your immune system strong and healthy.