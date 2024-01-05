From electrical to plumbing, home inspectors look at it all. But have you ever wondered precisely what they’re looking for?



Whether you’re a first-time home buyer or a seasoned homeowner, it’s probably crossed your mind. Which opens the door to more questions. That’s why we called our friend, registered home inspector James Kurtenbach.



He joined us to offer some valuable insights that could save you time and money wherever you are in the home-buying or home selling process, at least in South Dakota.