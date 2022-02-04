Ashley Thompson has been on a running journey over the last year that has taken her up all over the city. She has learned a ton along the way, but one thing that still scared her? Trail running – especially on icy paths in winter.
Greg Koch is the owner of 605 Running Co. He met Ashley out at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run to take her on a trail run while teaching her everything she needed to know about staying safe on the trails (while enjoying the view).
