Ashley Thompson has been on a running journey over the last year that has taken her up all over the city. She has learned a ton along the way, but one thing that still scared her? Trail running – especially on icy paths in winter.

Greg Koch is the owner of 605 Running Co. He met Ashley out at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run to take her on a trail run while teaching her everything she needed to know about staying safe on the trails (while enjoying the view).

Ashley Thompson with Greg Koch to get a lesson in Trail Running

Want to learn more about running in KELOLAND? Check out these great running related segments:

The bike trail less traveled

Ashley prepares for the Sioux Falls Skedaddle Half Marathon

How to create the perfect ‘tool kit’ of running shoes to train for (and run!) a race

Running: How to win the mental game

Feel better and recover faster with this race day recovery plan

Does mental toughness include mental flexibility?

Improve your running through analysis

Nutrition for runners: How to fuel every day for race day

Breathing exercises to make you a better runner

Optimizing athletic performance with dry needling

Spilling the tea: Ashley’s half marathon results

Infused water recipes to add natural flavor