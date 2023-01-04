If you put a fine point to it, there are really only two kinds of skiing surfaces, hard and powder. And while both elicit ear-to-ear grins on a skier’s face, most skiers would agree that there’s nothing like a powder day. So, is skiing on powder that much better?



You only have to ask today’s guest to find the answer. Eric Lundin is a Great Bear Ski Valley Board Member & Expert Skier at Great Bear Ski Valley where the park staff are getting ready to open the gates at three this afternoon.



He joined us today to explain what staff have done to prepare the downhill runs and, more importantly what they haven’t done to get ready for a powder day at the park.

