Many of us are now working remotely from home, but how many of you are the CEO of a company that is now doing business remotely? Running a company is about more than just the business, it's also about the people - but creating a positive work environment and engaging your employees from home can be a challenge. Ashley Thompson recently spoke with Karla Santi, the CEO of Blend Interactive, to hear how she is putting a virtual spin on the employee culture - and what she has learned from it.

Download Blend's Bingo game for inspiration: