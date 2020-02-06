Tips for jumpstarting the creative process from writer Sarah Werner

It’s easy to be inspired by the creativity around us. From podcasts to works of art, we all want to contribute something to the world that’s both special and unique. Yet, that can be easier said than done. Sarah Rhea Werner has a passion for all things creative. She’s the Executive Producer of the “Write Now” and “Girl in Space” podcasts. She shares her advice on how we can all find the inspiration and excitement to create something great. And why it’s important.

You can find out more about both Sarah’s podcast at www.sarahwerner.com.