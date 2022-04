Planning for the family road trip can involve a lot: You have to map our your destination, get everyone packed up and into the car, and you need to drop off the dog at the local kennel. That is, unless you’ve decided to take Rover on the road with you.

Maggie Pearson, with Tenacious Dog Training, joined us to give us tips on how to prepare and what to bring along to go on a fun-filled trip with your pup.