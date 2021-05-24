If you are anything like us, your bedroom might fall to the bottom of the priority list when it comes to style. So what’s a person to do when designing their dream bedroom?
Ajay Kittur is the owner and principal at Designing Dreams by Ajay. He fills us in on how we can design a classic bedroom that feels like it is always in style.
Tips for designing a timeless bedroom
