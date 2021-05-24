Tips for designing a timeless bedroom

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

If you are anything like us, your bedroom might fall to the bottom of the priority list when it comes to style. So what’s a person to do when designing their dream bedroom?

Ajay Kittur is the owner and principal at Designing Dreams by Ajay. He fills us in on how we can design a classic bedroom that feels like it is always in style.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 