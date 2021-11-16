Tiny houses: Decreasing homelessness risks for veterans

Being homeless, or being at risk of homelessness, is one of the most difficult problems any veteran can face. According to a 2019 U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD) count, more than 37,000 veterans are homeless in the United States.

Jason Kander is the President of the Veterans Community Project, an organization aiming to decrease that number. He tells us how the goal of a village of tiny homes for veterans is becoming a reality, and how you can help.

