Tiny houses: Decreasing homelessness risks for veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Happening right now, the Sioux Falls mobile vaccine clinic is giving out COVID-19 shots at the Oak View Library in the northeast part of the city.

It's open until seven. If you can't make it tonight, there will be another pop-up clinic Wednesday at Sunshine Foods from 4 to 7 p.m. as well as on Thursday at Banquet West from 5 to 8 p.m.