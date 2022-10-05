An estimated 62,000 South Dakotans have served our country in the military. When Veterans return home as heroes, it can be difficult for some to restart their lives as civilians. The result? An estimated 22% are at one point or another homeless.

Marina Perets is the marketing manager as Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln and Eric Gage is the executive director for the Veterans community project in Sioux Falls.

They joined us to tell us more about a local effort to reduce the number of homeless Veterans in our area and how you can help.

Learn more about this project here: Tiny houses: Decreasing homelessness risks for veterans

Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln is proud to be partnering with the community in its support of the Veteran's Community Project. Stop by their showroom on west 26th Street, across from Lowe's, and you'll see how this project will make a difference for homeless Veterans in the area.



You can support this very worthy project by volunteering, donating or sharing the story of the Veterans Community Project in Sioux Falls. The community will be located at 376 North Willow Avenue and there will be 25 tiny homes in all. Your gift provides housing with dignity and critical support services for Veterans experiencing homelessness in Sioux Falls. You can find out more on their website veteranscommunityproject.org/siouxfalls.