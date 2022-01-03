Living through a pandemic can magnify problems that were once easier to solve. From shipping containers sitting full in ports to blood banks facing a national shortage.
Ken Versteeg is the Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank. He is here to tells us how we can help ease the blood shortage this month, AKA “National Blood Donor Month.”
Time to roll up your sleeve for ‘National Blood Donor Month’
