Time to roll up your sleeve for ‘National Blood Donor Month’

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:
KELOLAND Living Newsletter

Living through a pandemic can magnify problems that were once easier to solve. From shipping containers sitting full in ports to blood banks facing a national shortage.

Ken Versteeg is the Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank. He is here to tells us how we can help ease the blood shortage this month, AKA “National Blood Donor Month.”

RELATED: Critical shortage: Community Blood Bank pleas for donations
Looking back at the start of the blood supply shortages at the beginning of the pandemic: If you can donate blood, you should: Struggling to keep adequate blood supply levels

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 