Time to line up at the links with these big name pros at Sanford International

We are just one week away from when the Sanford International Golf Tournament opens the course to spectators. It’s a time of year when golfers and golf fans alike gather around the greens to grab the best seat in the house to watch how the pros play the game.



Tournament Director, Josh Brewster is joining us today to give some of us golf novices the inside information on who will be among the PGA Champions teeing off at Minnehaha Country Club next week and who he things will be the ones to watch.



He’s also going to tells us more about why this year’s event truly gives anyone, whether you play the game or simply like to watch it, an unforgettable golf experience when you join the spectators along the fairway during tournament week.

If you’d like to take in all the action during the 2021 Sanford International Golf Tournament, the event takes place starting Monday, September 13th through Sunday, September 19th. The course will only be open to spectators from Thursday through Sunday. You can get tickets and find out more information online at SanfordInternational.com.