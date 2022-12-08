For 26 years, it’s been a KELOLAND holiday tradition. Today we’re learning all about the 2022 Christmas at the Cathedral. With four sold out performances already, you’re going to want to pay close attention so you can get in on the other performances that still have tickets available.



Mark Conzemius is the President of Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota, and Dan Goeller isthe Music Director of Christmas at the Cathedral.



They joined us to give us an inside look at this year’s spectacular and fill us in on how it’s an opportunity not only to enjoy the arts, but also an opportunity to give back to the Sioux Falls community.

Whether you’re returning to the cathedral for the 2022 Christmas season, or you want to experience the magic for the first time, you’re going to want to act quickly as the Friday, Saturday and Sunday Matinee performances are already sold out. Thankfully, you’re still able to get tickets for Thursday night’s performance, as well as the Sunday evening performance. All you need to do is head online to ccfesd.org/events/christmas-at-the-cathedral to purchase your tickets today.



If you’re not able to see the magic in person, fear not, you’ll still have the opportunity to witness a “Journey in Faith” through television broadcasts Christmas weekend. You can catch the encore on Friday, December 23rd at 2:00 PM Central Time, on your KELOLAND TV station. You can also watch on Christmas Day at Noon central time & 6:30 PM Central Time on KELOXTRA. Our West River friends can catch the broadcast Christmas Day at 5:30 PM Mountain Time on The CW of the Black Hills.