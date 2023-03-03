Chances are the last time you slow danced was either at your high school prom, the wedding of your best friend, or maybe even at your own wedding.



Well, times have changed old timer and it’s time to brush up those dancing skills because there is no doubt that there will be another dancing opportunity in your future.

Natalie Rea is a dance instructor at the Ballroom Dance Academy in Sioux Falls and she joined us to help Ashley and Brittany learn to slow dance and impress all those wedding guests watching from their tables.

Ashley and Brittany even convinced their dance partners to join us on the show today. Brittany danced with Nick Goeman and Ashley danced with our fabulous floor director, Derek Domangue.

