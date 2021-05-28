How often do you head to the gym excited to get a great work out in, only to have your soul crushed by one little phrase, “it’s time for push-ups”. While we all know that push-ups are a great strength exercise, you might not feel like you quite have the strength to do even one push-up.
Physical Therapist, Nate LeMaster from Empower U joins us today to give us some alternate exercises to get us to the point where we can do a great push-up with confidence.
Hey, maybe he’ll even get Ashley to start asking for more push-up’s when she gets to the gym.
Three exercises to improve your push-ups
