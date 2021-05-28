Three exercises to improve your push-ups

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

How often do you head to the gym excited to get a great work out in, only to have your soul crushed by one little phrase, “it’s time for push-ups”. While we all know that push-ups are a great strength exercise, you might not feel like you quite have the strength to do even one push-up.

Physical Therapist, Nate LeMaster from Empower U joins us today to give us some alternate exercises to get us to the point where we can do a great push-up with confidence.

Hey, maybe he’ll even get Ashley to start asking for more push-up’s when she gets to the gym.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 