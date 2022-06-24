Not everyone dreams of living in a mansion and even if they do live in one, there comes a time when they might consider downsizing to a smaller home. But how are you suppose to pick up your things and move into a space that’s half the size? Ann Nachtigal has had to consider the questions and go through this when she recently moved from a 4,500 square foot home to a 2,000 square foot loft. She answered some questions on how to know if you’re ready and shared some advice she learned along the way to help make your downsizing process go smoothly.