KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

There are “Angels Among Us”, as a local family enhances the lives of South Dakota children

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

It’s no secret that music has the power to make a big impact. Jeff Barnett and Seth Barnett Pierce are members of the Barnett Family and Friends, a musical group made up of seven family members, and that’s exactly what they are hoping to do with their upcoming “Angels Among Us” music CD and concert. They share more about their passion behind this family project and how you can support their efforts to help the children of Children’s Home Society.

The CD is available for a free will donation at the concert or at Josephine’s in downtown Sioux Falls. Concert admission is also based on a free will donation. 100% of donations will benefit the Children’s Home Society.

Concert Details:
Sunday, December 8th
3 PM
First Congregational Church, Sioux Falls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests