The Zomer family goes for the big prize on Family Fued

The game gets even more fun to watch when there’s a KELOLAND family vying for the big prize as they are in today’s episode of the show. Meet Damon and Dale Zomer. along with Matt Triplett who make up three of the 5-member Zomer Family team which is being feature on Family Feud later today on KELOXtra. While they can’t tell us how they did before the show airs, they can tell us all about their experience on the big stage. And what their team strategy was heading into one Family Feud you’re going to want to watch.

