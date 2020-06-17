Breaking News
Man drowned at Wall Lake while trying to save son and nephew

The Women’s Freedom Riders are coming to town!

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Who could say no to the feeling of the wind in your hair and the freedom of an open road? But did you know that the fastest growing population in the motorcycle community is women? The two women joining us today are doing more than just riding motorcycles, they are also raising money to help disabled veterans. Heather Hochstein is with the Women’s Freedom Riders and she is joining me here in the studio. And Karen, Mama Bear, Collins is the CEO of the Women’s Freedom Riders. She is joining us from Rapid City on Zoom. They are here to tell us more about why they ride and how you have the opportunity to get to know them a little better.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DIY Facemasks

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests