The Women’s Freedom Riders are coming to town!

Who could say no to the feeling of the wind in your hair and the freedom of an open road? But did you know that the fastest growing population in the motorcycle community is women? The two women joining us today are doing more than just riding motorcycles, they are also raising money to help disabled veterans. Heather Hochstein is with the Women’s Freedom Riders and she is joining me here in the studio. And Karen, Mama Bear, Collins is the CEO of the Women’s Freedom Riders. She is joining us from Rapid City on Zoom. They are here to tell us more about why they ride and how you have the opportunity to get to know them a little better.