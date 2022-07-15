Remember last March when the Washington Pavilion announced the 2022-23 Season series of Broadway shows? Were you like KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson and frantically checking the shows…and the dates… and already running into shows you could see… and shows you just couldn’t fit in? Well, we’re about to make your day!



Bob Wendland is the Assistant Director of Performances and Events at the Washington Pavilion.



He joined us today because tomorrow is just one of a few dates you definitely want to make sure get listed in your calendar. That’s because the Pavilion box office is making more single show tickets available for performances in the Pavilion’s Broadway show series.

2022-23 Washington Pavilion show series

Have you gotten your datebook out yet to write down the shows you want to buy single show tickets for? The clock starts ticking on those limited opportunities tomorrow and they usually sell out fast. If you’d like to know more, you can call the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 605-367-6000 and you can always email your question to info at washingtonpavilion.org.