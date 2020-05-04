The value of self-care as we struggle to survive a pandemic

Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 37 new positives cases with 31 new recoveries

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increase, so does the associated anxiety. For the general public, the mental health effects of COVID-19 are as important to address as are the physical health effects. As a therapist with Back to Basics Counseling, Deb McClintock knows that for the one in five people who already have a mental health condition. – or the one in two who is at risk of developing one–it’s important to take time to be aware of the potential impacts of everything that is going on around us. That’s because taking the time to care for yourself can actually help you to be more resilient and grounded, even in uncertain times.

