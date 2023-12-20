One of my most cherished Christmas memories was attending my grandparents St Peters Lutheran church out in the country. The pastor would bring the children up front to recite their Christmas piece, and our reward was a brown paper bag filled with goodies.



It’s a charming Christmas custom that has stood the test of time, but is now becoming a rarity.



We were thrilled to be joined by two dedicated pastors, Becky Senner and Elias Johnson-Youngquist, who are champions of this beautiful Christmas custom.



They joined us as we explored the significance, the memories, and the reasons behind keeping this wonderful tradition alive.