Food insecurity is a growing problem that affects millions of people around the world.



And if you think it’s not a problem here in KELOLAND, we are sadly about to change your thinking on that. Food insecurity is defined as the limited or uncertain availability, or the uncertain ability to acquire nutritionally adequate and safe foods for eating.



In other words, food insecurity means that people don’t have enough food to eat. And here in KELOLAND that affects thousands of people, one in nine of them is a child.



We were joined today by Feeding South Dakota Executive Director, Lori Dykstra, and by KELOLAND News Tom Hanson who is hosting a special broadcast addressing the issue of food insecurity which airs later this week.



They were here to help us learn more about the problem, and more importantly, how we can help fill the void for the area’s hungry.